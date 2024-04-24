The Arnold Sports Festival UK returns, drawing 30,000 sports enthusiasts to the NEC

The Arnold Sports Festival UK made a triumphant return to the NEC Birmingham over the weekend of March 15-17, 2024, boasting an impressive line-up of sports and activities, attracting a community of 30,000 competitors and visitors.

In a testament to collaborative efforts, the festival’s rebirth was achieved in just nine months from the initial agreement between The Arnold Sports Festival, its executive director, Mr Brian Powers, and Dan Criscione, managing director of The Equinox Group. The festival showcased an expanded array of sports, including bodybuilding, strongman, combat sports, powerlifting, medieval fighting, extreme sports, and CrossFit, embodying the festival’s vision of promoting fitness, well-being, and nutrition.

Spanning multiple halls of the NEC totalling 50,000 sqm, the festival featured three stages, including a 3000-seater main stage hosting the Pro Bodybuilding and Pro Strongman competitions. Noteworthy activations included the UK debut of two US brands: Darc Sports and the rapidly growing clothing brand Young LA, both designed, built and project managed by Equinox.

Crowds at the Young LA brand activation Audience in the 3000 seater main theatre



Dan Criscione, MD of The Equinox Group, highlighted the width and depth of Equinox’s in-house capabilities, creative services to print, AV, electrics, project and production management. “This endeavour tested every facet of the business,” said Criscione.

Reflecting on the festival’s roots in Ohio in 1989, Criscione noted, “It was Equinox’s prior collaboration on the US event that paved the way for the successful partnership in the UK. By implementing the proven methods for marketing and sales from the US event, we were able to execute the UK event successfully even with the short time frame.”

“Equinox’s multifaceted approach has redefined event production in the health and fitness industry,” states Powers. “I look forward to continued collaboration with Dan and his team.”