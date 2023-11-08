Eventwise shortlisted for Event Technology Awards 23

Introducing Eventwise, the new to market financial management platform specifically built for the events industry.

In the ever-evolving world of event management, staying ahead of the curve is a non-negotiable imperative for success. Event organisers are consistently striving to deliver seamless and unforgettable experiences to their attendees. However, the financial management aspect of these events often lags behind, mired in complex spreadsheets and fragmented processes. Enter Eventwise, an innovative platform for comprehensive financial management of events.

Eventwise was born out of over ten years of expertise intricately managing the financial accounts of diverse events. This experience led to a realisation that the industry needed a modern, unified platform for event financial management. After 3 years of development and with an understanding of how the whole process can be streamlined using a single platform, Eventwise launches to the market, removing the reliance on multiple spreadsheets and the overwhelming burden of manual data entry.

Here are the key advantages of Eventwise:

Single Platform Convenience: Say goodbye to the chaos of managing finances across multiple spreadsheets and disparate systems. Eventwise provides a centralised platform where you can handle all aspects of financial management in one place, from budgeting and invoicing to expense tracking and reporting.

Real-Time Financial Insights: Eventwise offers real-time financial insights, ensuring you are always up-to-date with your event’s financial health. Track your budget, monitor expenses, and make informed decisions, all in one glance.

Automated Workflows: Eliminate manual data entry and reduce the risk of errors with Eventwise’s automated workflows. Create invoices, process payments, and reconcile accounts effortlessly, freeing up valuable time for other essential tasks.

Scenario Planning: We all know that there’s a lot that can happen in the build up to and at a live event. With Eventwise’s scenario planning features you can be one step ahead of any eventuality. Know exactly what decisions to make in multiple scenarios as quickly as clicking a button.

If you’d like to ask any questions or attend a demo you can book in here.

Sponsored Content