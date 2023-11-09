Getting a Grip on Event Tech Live 2023’s Hosted Buyer Programme

Event Tech Live London is using MustMeet, Grip’s AI-powered meeting scheduler, for its in-person Hosted Buyer Programme

One-to-one meetings with event industry professionals will be automatically scheduled, managed and hosted at the in-person event using MustMeet

Grip, the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships is the ‘Official Hosted Buyer Partner’ for Event Tech Live (ETL), at ExCeL London this month.

Grip’s MustMeet product, an AI-powered automated meeting scheduler, will be used by ETL at the show to establish, maintain and track business relationships between event participants.

At ETL’s Hosted Buyer Programme, the system will match best-fit contacts with the companies taking part, helping to give more value to the allotted time slots.

Grip’s MustMeet software helps ETL automatically schedule and manage pre-scheduled meetings during the hosted buyer programme. These 1-to-1 meetings, which take place across two days on 15th and 16th November, will enable event technology buyers and suppliers to meet one another.

Thanks to MustMeet, ETL will gain vital process efficiencies enabling it to expand and enhance hosted buyer meetings with ease. ETL will easily be able to host these complex meeting formats automatically, saving hours of manual work. For example, previously it would have taken several hundred post-it notes, spreadsheets and hours of manual work to pre-schedule meetings. Plus, last minute dropouts would have thrown carefully planned schedules into disarray.

Grip founder/CEO, Tim Groot, comments: “Grip’s goal is to enable the most valuable business relationships possible, using technology to help event organisers worldwide bring the right people together, at the right time and place. That’s why this partnership with Event Tech Live is so important. We are working with ETL to provide a world-class Hosted Buyer Programme to generate better event satisfaction scores, increased growth and, ultimately, higher revenues.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, says: “We want to make every minute at ETL count and that’s why having a Hosted Buyer Programme is so important to us. We first introduced the programme at ETL Vegas in April this year and the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive – that’s when we knew that we had to include the initiative at our London event.

“The Grip platform proved itself invaluable and we’re excited to be working with their team once again at our 10th anniversary London event. Bring on the connections!”

Event Tech Live London is free-to-attend and takes place at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November. The show will once again play host to cutting edge event tech showcased by over 80 exhibitors alongside thought-leading content across three stages over the two days.

https://eventtechlive.com