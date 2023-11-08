Sunbelt Rentals UK – Spotlight on Traffic Management

Hosting a successful event demands meticulous planning and execution – and traffic management plays a critical role in ensuring a positive attendee experience and enhancing safety. Sunbelt Rentals, the UK’s largest equipment rental provider, are industry leaders in providing comprehensive support for the events sector, with a focus on high-quality traffic management solutions. Their portfolio of traffic management solutions, includes equipment from Variable Message Signs (VMS) to Barriers and Fencing, designed to assist organisers in managing the flow of pedestrians and vehicles before, during and after events.

The importance of traffic management solutions:

At the core of every successful event lies an often essential yet overlooked component: traffic management. Sunbelt Rentals offers a comprehensive solution to guarantee a safe and exceptional attendee experience, while demonstrating environmental responsibility.

After conducting an initial site survey, their team of experts work alongside event organisers to seamlessly integrate solutions to facilitate traffic management at events such as sports, music, festivals and winter events.

Safety is the number one priority for Sunbelt Rentals for their people, customers, communities, and climate. With the help of traffic management equipment, the journey to and from an event can be profoundly impacted with no unnecessary delays, setting a positive tone for the event. Additionally, effective traffic management and crowd control & perimeter security help reduce the risk of incidents, ensuring the safety for all participants.

With heightened awareness of environmental impact of events, effective traffic management can aid in mitigating congestion and lower emissions, creating an eco-friendly event. Effectively managed traffic, through the installation of temporary traffic lights, VMS, event signage, pedestrian & vehicle crossings, barriers and fencing, can lead to a lower carbon footprint, therefore helping to protect our planet.

Sunbelt Rentals offers a versatile fleet of equipment, with VMS as an indispensable solution for any contemporary traffic management system. The signs can be programmed to display dynamic and customised messages during events, delivering immediate updates. This includes crucial information such as safety notices, parking availability, lane closures, and event promotions, therefore aiding those attending or navigating events. Furthermore, they can be customised to fit the needs to each event, allowing for detailed and accurate information to be shared.

Sunbelt Rentals track record:

With over fifty years of experience in supporting the events sector, Sunbelt Rentals has developed a thorough understanding of the intricate requirements of event organisers. Their team work closely with organisers to ensure a bespoke set up on time, within budget, and as safely as possible, with minimal disruption to the operations of an event.

A dedicated in-house team of professionals are available to offer advice and guidance throughout the entire planning and implementation process, ensuring the event is a success. They offer a flexible approach to event traffic management, with convenient delivery of all solutions and prompt dismantling and removal of equipment once the event is finished, for a seamless end.

Sponsored Content