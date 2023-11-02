Zenus & IMEX – Measuring attendee behaviour

Oli Bailey, interaction designer at IMEX, and Panos Moutafis, who is co-founder/CEO at Zenus AI, a company developing ethical facial analysis tech, are a great combination.

Joining IMEX, ‘where the global meetings industry comes together’, right after its first event nearly 20 years ago, Oli has worked across pretty much every facet of the show/the brand. He knows his IMEX onions.

Meanwhile, Panos has worked on facial analysis since 2011, founding Zenus – a company committed to protecting people’s privacy while providing pivotal data to clients, typically at business events and brand activations.

Talking to host Adam Parry, Oli and Panos discuss the motivation for the Zenus/IMEX partnership, looking at strategic event design, neutralising natural bias with data and the importance of multi-measurement tools.

This truly engaging 50 minutes sees Panos highlight the difference between facial recognition and facial analysis before addressing relevant privacy and ethics concerns. Look out too for Oli’s take on educating the IMEX audience about Zenus tech and the importance of transparency. It’s all here.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.



If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.