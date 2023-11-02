Silent Seminars return to Event Tech Live London as Official Headset Provider

Silent Seminars will once again return to Event Tech Live (ETL) London as Official Headset Provider for ETL’s 10th anniversary.

As in 2022 (and previous editions) ETL attendees will listen to content on all stages using headsets provided by Silent Seminars. Using headsets instead of loudspeakers ensures that audio quality isn’t compromised within the exhibition hall and increases audience engagement, with the added flexibility of being able to listen to each session in multiple languages.

Using industry leading technology and working across the conference, exhibition, and live event industries, with clients such as Costa Coffee, Google, Messe Frankfurt, Just Eat, Microsoft, ExCeL London and the BBC, Silent Seminars has a vast amount of event industry experience, that they will be bringing with them to ETL.

Director, Duncan Strain, comments: “We can’t wait to return to Event Tech Live London on the 15th & 16th of November for our 8th consecutive year as ‘Official Headset Provider’. ETL is always a fantastic show, and we’re excited to see our headsets being used across all three stages.

“This year’s agenda looks fantastic and will of course be made even better by the improved audio quality and increased engagement and accessibility afforded by our headsets.

“We’re exhibiting too, don’t forget to come to visit us on stand C53 to hear how our headsets can enhance your next event.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, says: “Wow – an 8-year partnership says it all. Working with Duncan and the Silent Noise team is always a pleasure, the headsets are reliable and ensure that our open stages aren’t affected by noise pollution from around the hall. If you’re not using headsets for your conferences or events yet, I’d highly recommend going to see Duncan and the team on-site.”

Event Tech Live is free to attend and takes place at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th of November. Register here.

https://eventtechlive.com/