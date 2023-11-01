ADI complete first season supporting UCI Mountain Bike World Series

ADI have completed their first season as an event delivery partner to the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, working with Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD). ADI have brought brand new, custom LED concepts to these high-energy mountain bike fixtures that are hosted in some of the most dramatic mountain landscapes internationally, resulting in a greater fan experience, enhanced partner brand activation and superior broadcast product.

Bespoke Digital Event Infrastructure

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series incorporates multiple mountain bike formats, including cross-country, downhill, marathon and enduro, with ADI designing high-impact digital solutions that add value to each specific discipline and event staging.

ADI used their inhouse R&D teams to design and manufacture three bespoke LED concepts for key stages of the events, working with the client to understand their vision, and turn initial ideas into dynamic technical solutions. These include:

Dual-sided Gantry – Adding a visually impactful element to the start and finish line of the UCI Cross-country World Cup formats, the LED-clad gantry creates a vibrant athlete entrance and race countdown, showing official timings, live leaderboard, rider call outs and partner content at key moments

Downhill Towers – Positioned by the finish line of the UCI Downhill World Cup course, this pair of LED towers display rider profiles and head shots, live data and leaderboard, and official timings in front of the cheering crowds and broadcast cameras. The decision was made to omit the cross bar on a typical goal post gantry to increase spectator visibility of the rider hurtling down the final stretch of the DHI track without any obstruction.

Hot Seat – A bespoke structure for the UCI Downhill World Cup races, incorporating canopy roof, seating for the Athlete and LED screen frontage, displaying event branding and live leaderboard to build atmosphere during each race; something never achieved before in elite mountain biking.

Global Event Production Provider

A dedicated ADI team have delivered these three LED concepts across 43 live event days and the 9 locations that have hosted the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, including Haute Savioe in France, Snowshoe in the USA and Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada. ADI staff have formed part of the wider event delivery team to support the build, testing, live deployment and de rig, alongside organising the logistics for kit to travel on a global touring event production.

Pedigree in Elite Cycling Events

ADI are deeply embedded in the world of elite cycling and UCI’s international affiliated events, having supplied sports presentation, technical production, LED screens and creative content to the biggest cycling events for more than 20 years. These include Tour de France, Paris-Nice, Arctic Race of Norway and this summer’s UCI Cycling World Championships 2023, that took place in Glasgow and across Scotland.

Comment

“This season’s UCI Mountain Bike World Series has benefitted from ADI’s ability to bring innovation and experience, with brand new event infrastructure that is digital, versatile and dynamic, shaping a more immersive spectator experience and creating spectacular broadcast imagery. Their impressive LED technologies are supported by a knowledgeable operational team, who have become part of the tour and not been phased by the challenging live environments and landscapes we visit.”

Simon Lillistone, Head of Events, Warner Bros. Discovery Sport

“Warner Brothers Discovery have been able to utilize the inhouse resource and skills we offer to design completely custom event concepts. Beyond expertise in event LED screen infrastructure, we have a huge pedigree in elite cycling and live sport, understanding how to drive forward audience experience, evolve partner brand activation and create higher production values for international broadcast.”

Stuart Barnes, Business Development Manager, Live Division, ADI