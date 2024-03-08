Transition: How working in B2B events has evolved

In this episode of the Event Industry News Podcast host, James Dickson, is joined by Terrapinn COO Sharon Roessen. Sharon has been with Terrapinn for 30 years this year, starting in marketing and progressing through the company.

Terrapinn is a global Business to Business events company with a mix of exhibitions and tradeshows in its portfolio, the largest of which sees 40,000 registered attendees and 500/600 exhibitors, big events with content being the main focus.

Reflecting on Sharon’s experiences, this episode explores how working in B2B events has evolved. Do the fundamentals remain the same or is the approach to engage target demographics different from even 10 years ago?

