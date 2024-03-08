RCP London Events to host International Women’s Day event

RCP London Events is set to host a significant event, organised by global talent consultancy The Change Partners, in honor of International Women’s Day today, Friday, 8th March, 2024.

With a theme focused on ‘Inspire and Inclusion’, the event aims to provide a platform for female leaders to come together, exchange experiences and discuss ideas geared towards advancing women in the workplace. Keynote presentations, a roundtable discussion, refreshment breaks and networking opportunities will be featured.

Highlighting the event are distinguished guest speakers, each bringing a wealth of expertise and insight. These include:

Global HR Visionary: Elissa Pette is renowned for her innovative approaches to human resources and talent development. Having lived and worked in 10 countries and collaborated with individuals from 117 nationalities, Pette brings a unique perspective to the table. Her presentation will focus on creative people solutions and strategies for supporting talent at every stage of life.

Charlotte Broadbent, former Fashion & Beauty Director at HELLO! Magazine, is an acclaimed Style Expert with extensive experience in personal branding and impact. Drawing from her background in fashion and media, Broadbent will provide practical advice on enhancing credibility and influence through style and presentation.

Fiona Satchell boasts a distinguished career in the retail and consumer sector, with leadership roles at prestigious brands such as Jimmy Choo and Harrods. Her presentation will offer valuable insights into navigating leadership challenges in dynamic environments, drawing from her extensive experience in brand-side ecommerce and Omni-Channel positions.

The event agenda will encompass key themes such as ‘Count Her In’, ‘Invest in Women’ and ‘Celebrate Progress’, with speakers addressing pertinent issues and sharing actionable strategies for driving positive change.

The Change Partners’ Managing Consultant, Billie Dhadda, says: “Events like this serve as catalysts for progress, offering a platform for women to amplify their voices, share experiences and inspire one another. In today’s evolving landscape, fostering diversity and inclusion isn’t just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic advantage. By championing women’s empowerment in the workplace, we not only unlock untapped potential but also drive innovation and organisational success.”

RCP London Events’ Head of Commercial Events, Natacha Allen adds: “We are honored to host this gathering of esteemed speakers and thought leaders in celebration of International Women’s Day. The Royal College of Physicians is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where diverse voices are celebrated and empowered.”