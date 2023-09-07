With more than 12 years’ experience working in the events industry, primarily in tech, Rachel Heller is senior content program manager, events, at Github, the AI-powered developer platform.

Tellingly, Rachel wrote a blog for the Github site, ‘9 tips to go from attendee to speaker at a tech conference’ and that’s what this episode is all about.

Rachel talks about the journey; the call for sessions, inspiring people to apply, networking, crafting talks, writing a good bio and, ultimately, becoming a familiar name to organisers.

Rachel goes on to highlight a couple of tips from her blog – not least helping the review committee to understand how long your content can live beyond the event. She discusses the thin line between a conference keynote and a podcast, taking advantage of the real-time experience, practising content ideas in front of people with no knowledge of your industry, passion projects, preparation, and vocal techniques.

It’s a really to-the-point, insightful 30 minutes that brings the stage much closer to the audience.

