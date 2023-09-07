Silent Conference headsets for Event Sustainability Live

UK company Silent Conference will be ‘Official Headset Provider’ at Event Sustainability Live (ESL) which takes place at ExCeL London in November.

A key component in organiser Event Industry News’ shows over the last 10 years, headphones stretch the canvas beyond the reach of a PA pushing content on top of the traditional melee of show floor communications. They provide a clear channel directly between speakers and audiences with a number of language options and a sought-after source of interaction on top.

In business since 2009, providing for events of all shapes, capacities and makeup, Silent Conference has offices/warehouses on the United States’ West Coast, across Europe and in Melbourne, Australia – a big measure of its success – and clients including Red Bull, JBL and Ernst and Young. 

Director, Paul Gillies, comments: “We are excited to partner with Event Industry News for Event Sustainability Live as ‘Official Headset Provider’, to deliver messaging around sustainability in a sustainable way.

“Since introducing the industry’s first rechargeable headphones back in 2011, Silent Conference has been at the forefront of harmonising world-class technology with environmental awareness. We are proud our headsets will help engage, educate and make a difference to the events industry ecosystem. Together we can all make a difference to the way we run our events and minimise our carbon footprint while doing so.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Sustainability Live, says: “Content is a crucial element to our shows and delivering sessions from the stages to switched-on audiences, in the language and at the volume of their choosing, is a perfect, practised solution. I’m so pleased to announce Silent Conference, a pioneer of the sector, as Official Headset Provider to the first edition of ESL.”

Event Sustainability Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th of November.

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com

