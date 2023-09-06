The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce the nomination of six industry professionals to join its Board. These nominations come as part of the regular rotation of Board members, in accordance with AEO’s governance structure.

The AEO Board has a maximum of twenty association members, with one quarter of those appointed retiring each year prior to the Annual General Meeting (AGM). This rotation ensures a constant infusion of fresh perspectives and expertise, critical to the event industry’s growth and adaptability.

The following four Board members will be retiring by rotation:

Andrew Reed – managing director events and exhibitions -William Reed Neil Felton – chief executive officer – FESPA Mark Moloney – managing director – Trades Exhibitions Simon Parker – managing director – CIBSE

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO said: “A huge thank you to Andrew, Neil, Mark and Simon. Their dedication and contributions to the AEO have been invaluable, and we extend our sincere gratitude for their service.

We are thrilled to introduce the six new Board members nominated to join the AEO Board.”

New Board members are as follows:

Ruth Carter – chief executive officer – CIBSE Austen Hawkins – managing director – Five Senses Media Carsten Holm – managing director – Diversified Communications Jayne Lewis-Orr – executive director – Professional Beauty Group Caitlin Read – director of operations – ARC Network Mike Seaman – chief executive officer – Raccoon Media Group

Additionally, Alison Jackson, group managing director from Nineteen Events will become AEO treasurer as Andrew Reed steps down from the post.

Alison Willis, divisional managing director from Easyfairs assumes the special projects role on the Board, for tactical and strategic insight.

Skeith continued: “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and perspectives to the AEO Board and will be valuable additions to our leadership team. Congratulations to our new Board members and those stepping into new roles. Thank you to Andrew for his commitment as treasurer over the years.”

The new Board members will play a crucial role in guiding the association, ensuring its continued success, and championing the interests of event organisers across the globe.

They were formally appointed at the AGM held in Brighton on the 6th of September, where they assumed their responsibilities to begin contributing to the strategic direction and governance of the AEO.