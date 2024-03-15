From designing computer chips at Intel nearly 30 years ago to current role as head of industry at Fintech Meetup, Sanjib Kalita – who is also CEO at guppy.ai – has been engrossed in the technology sector, taking on events by default.

In this episode, live and direct from Fairfax, Virginia, Sanjib Kalita discusses his years at Money 2020 and how that experience triggered his move to Fintech Meetup, a brand committed to ‘revolutionising how the fintech industry connects, collaborates and does business’.

Taking questions from host James Dickson, Kalita looks at the impact of increased digitisation, the electronification of payments and other accelerators driven by the pandemic, growth in event tech, and finding the right solutions for events.

Look out too for the insider take on planning and accommodating 175 speakers, RFID tags and always making space for networking…

