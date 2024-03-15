Event Footprints expands capability

By
Adam Parry
-
0
246
The Event Footprints team, from left to right, Melanie Burns - sales and marketing consultant; Rob Curtis - managing director; George Raymond - event technology specialist; Natasha Greaves - operations and technology manager; and Eliza Sharp - marketing executive.

Event Footprints, the event and marketing technology consultancy, has expanded its team with the appointment of George Raymond as event technology specialist, and Melanie Burns as sales and marketing consultant.

Raymond graduated from Bournemouth University with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Media Production in  2018. Before joining Event Footprints Raymond worked as a digital administrator for online retailer onbuy.com, and as a graphic designer at marketing agency UPL Vision. Raymond was also co-founder of Cubed, the virtual Minecraft convention.

Burns has built her career in the events industry, mainly working with event technology companies to help execute their go-to-market strategy. She has supported organisations in delivering live and virtual events in the US, Australia, and the UK since 1998. Burns has extensive experience delivering a wide range of interactive event technology to support attendee engagement and data collection, including event apps, voting keypads, event tracking, Klik smart badges and wearables, and delegate registration.

Event Footprints’ managing director, Rob Curtis, said,  “As the business grows, and we work across an increasing number of meetings, conferences and events, we are looking to engage experience and talent to foster growth in our capability. George and Melanie are ideal additions to the team, bringing proven experience and expertise. Melanie’s knowledge of event technology is both wide and deep, and George has already demonstrated the vision to create and launch a highly successful virtual convention, before the pandemic sent us all virtual. Both Melanie and George embody the inspired thinking we are keen to embrace at Event Footprints.

“Event Footprints is steadily expanding its customer base, working with in-house event organisers and conference and meeting agencies in the UK and overseas. This is an exciting period of focused growth for us – we have come a long way in a relatively short time – but we remain realistic in our ambitions; client service will always be our priority,” Curtis concluded.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.