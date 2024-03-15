Event Footprints expands capability

Event Footprints, the event and marketing technology consultancy, has expanded its team with the appointment of George Raymond as event technology specialist, and Melanie Burns as sales and marketing consultant.

Raymond graduated from Bournemouth University with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Media Production in 2018. Before joining Event Footprints Raymond worked as a digital administrator for online retailer onbuy.com, and as a graphic designer at marketing agency UPL Vision. Raymond was also co-founder of Cubed, the virtual Minecraft convention.

Burns has built her career in the events industry, mainly working with event technology companies to help execute their go-to-market strategy. She has supported organisations in delivering live and virtual events in the US, Australia, and the UK since 1998. Burns has extensive experience delivering a wide range of interactive event technology to support attendee engagement and data collection, including event apps, voting keypads, event tracking, Klik smart badges and wearables, and delegate registration.

Event Footprints’ managing director, Rob Curtis, said, “As the business grows, and we work across an increasing number of meetings, conferences and events, we are looking to engage experience and talent to foster growth in our capability. George and Melanie are ideal additions to the team, bringing proven experience and expertise. Melanie’s knowledge of event technology is both wide and deep, and George has already demonstrated the vision to create and launch a highly successful virtual convention, before the pandemic sent us all virtual. Both Melanie and George embody the inspired thinking we are keen to embrace at Event Footprints.

“Event Footprints is steadily expanding its customer base, working with in-house event organisers and conference and meeting agencies in the UK and overseas. This is an exciting period of focused growth for us – we have come a long way in a relatively short time – but we remain realistic in our ambitions; client service will always be our priority,” Curtis concluded.