RX named in Comparably’s best company for Global Culture and Sales Team Awards

RX, one of the world’s leading events companies, has been named among the winners of Comparably’s Q1 Awards in the Best Company for Global Culture and Best Teams: Sales categories.

It is the third consecutive year that RX has been recognised as having one of the best global company cultures and the first time it has been awarded for its Sales team.

Commenting on the accolades, RX CEO Hugh Jones said: “It is our people that define our culture and these awards are testament to their dedication in making RX a place where everyone can be authentic, belong and thrive. It is also wonderful to see our talented Sales teams’ camaraderie and commitment to delivering value to our customers recognised.”

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and brand reputation platform that collects feedback and ratings from current employees. The winners of Comparably’s quarterly Best Places to Work Awards are determined based on a series of more than 50 comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including: Leadership, Professional Development, Compensation, Work-Life Balance and more.