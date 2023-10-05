Céline Laukemann, head of internationalisation at German-based ‘full-service registration solution’ ADITUS GmbH, and Elinor Honigstein, business development & international growth partnerships at LinkedIn, know the secret.

In this episode, hosted James Dickson, they discuss LinkedIn’s interest in events, its Community Builder and the ADITUS role in that platform. They look at registration and diffuse the notion it’s a ‘necessary evil’, at generating benefits for all stakeholders, at modern marketing and at content creation.

Céline and Elinor go on to talk increasing the discovery, the reach, of an event, converting attendees into followers, reaching for the converted, combating late registrations and aggregated metrics. More too of course…

