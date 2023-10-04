Job Opportunity: Event Site Manager

Neptunus is one of the largest providers of event structures and temporary buildings worldwide. With more than 80 years of experience, Neptunus supplies structures for top-class events and semi-permanent structures for commerce and industry. In fact, anywhere space is needed we supply it – fast.

We are searching for:

Event Site Manager

As a site manager you are on site and in charge of the successful operational delivery of Neptunus Ltd projects all over the UK. Fantastic events such as the LTA cinch Championship and semi-permanent projects like a temporary sports hall or school building. You are a level headed motivator who keeps an overview on the building site. Planning and coordinating are your strengths.

Your responsibilities:

Produce detailed schedules – including sub-contract elements where required and record changes to provide as built documents.



Manage the timeline through life of project from planning through to dismantling.



Specify plant & equipment requirements and communicate dates for delivery and collection with our office or suppliers.



Produce site-specific Risk Assessment and Method Statements and other Health & Safety related documentation.



Provide general administration to ensure smooth running of projects and up-dating records as appropriate for future years.



Assist with any new tender requests regarding logistics and sub-contractor management.

Your profile:

You are organised & process driven.



Have a technical work process and are level thinking.



Have good communications skills in word and writing.



Are capable of managing multiple workstreams.



Have experience with planning and managing site personnel.

Why choose Neptunus?

Neptunus is a well-established family-owned company, and that is reflected in our culture. Short lines of communication and a very customer-oriented organization are important to us. At Neptunus, you will be working in a motivated team with a very informal atmosphere. We strive to create a healthy working environment where motivation, professionalism, customer-friendliness, and innovation are key. We see ourselves as one big Neptunus family. That is why we take good care of our employees with:

A good package of primary and secondary employment conditions.



An active social committee: We love a good party.



Plenty of opportunities to develop yourself and grow internally.



An excellent pension scheme: You should also be able to enjoy yourself after your career.

Did we get your attention?

We are ready to discuss this with you. Do you want to apply or do you have questions for this vacancy? Please contact jobs@neptunus.co.uk or +44 1604 593820.