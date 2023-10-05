ExCeL London launches new partnerships plans as part of long-term growth strategy

London’s leading event venue ExCeL has today announced a new long-term partnerships strategy aimed at further unlocking growth beyond its core events business.

Hosting around 400 events every year and welcoming four million visitors, the Royal Docks venue is currently experiencing its busiest ever year – tracking 10% higher than its previous record set before the pandemic in 2019. As a result of growing demand, the venue is in the final stages of a 25,000sqm expansion programme – opening in October 2024 – together with ongoing redevelopment plans to host more family and immersive experiences in line with recent events such as Disney100: The Exhibition, Formula E and Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

The new project will be led by consultant Jonathan Neill who will work with the existing ExCeL commercial team to create and implement new partnerships for the venue. Neill boasts more than 25 years’ industry experience working with major brands such as The O2, Visit Britain and Barclays bank.

Speaking on the announcement, ExCeL’s Chief Commercial Officer Simon Mills said: “London’s event industry is thriving and ExCeL sits in the heart of that, experiencing our busiest year yet with booming visitor numbers and contributing approximately 25% of all inbound business tourism to the capital.

“The timing is now right to expand this position and to explore avenues outside our core business and our wider 100-acre estate. We’re very excited about our long-term growth plans and know Jonathan has the experience and business prowess to deliver this.”

Neill added: “ExCeL makes connections, drives innovation, and is a real symbol of collaboration and creativity. With the venue’s expansion plans and continued development of live attractions, we’re looking forward to developing our partnership proposition, engaging with new like-minded brands and working together to create partnerships that add real value.”

Certified carbon neutral, ExCeL will now continue its packed programme of events this year including major events such as MCM Comic Con, Disney 100: The Exhibition, Kingdom of Winter and the London International Horse Show, as well as leading corporate conferences, congresses and exhibitions including World Travel Market and Brand Licencing Europe.