How to approach event launches and re-launches

Caroline Cronin took her 16 plus years of industry experience to emap in 2021, as head of conferences then head of events.

In this episode, with a focus on the post-pandemic push for new order, Caroline details the spawn of enforced downtime, changing formulas for awards ceremonies and conferences, and how covid crushed historical data’s validity.

Talking to host James Dickson, Caroline goes on to discuss everything from fostering event relationships after pandemic ground zero, the unity of inexperience, unpredictable schedules to setting new trends and compartmentalisation.

This episode of the Event Industry News Podcast is sponsored by Evolution dome, award-winning temporary event structures. Take a look at their structures at evolutiondome.com