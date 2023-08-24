Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) has released an online toolkit to help customers implement corporate social responsibility as part of their event.

Launched as part of MCEC’s new website, the Positive Impact Guide will help event organisers make a difference for both their delegates and the community.

While showcasing sustainability, inclusion and accessibility offerings at the venue, MCEC’s Positive Impact Guide can also help customers recognise Traditional Owners, reduce event waste, support children’s charities and conserve the iconic Yarra River.

In addition, MCEC’s leading community partnership program can provide meaningful add-on experiences for delegates attending events at the venue.

This includes the OzHarvest’s flagship Cooking for a Cause program, a team building experience in MCEC’s kitchens that reduces food waste and helps feed those in need.

MCEC is the only convention and exhibition centre nationally to have formal ‘Awesome’ partnership with food rescue organisation OzHarvest.

Through MCEC’s Club Melbourne Ambassador Program, and partnership with The Startup Network, customers can also be connected to inspiring potential speakers for their event.

By incorporating corporate social responsibility, event organisers can adapt to changing delegate expectations and help attract sponsors, speakers and exhibitors.

MCEC’s Head of Advocacy, Impact & Reputation Rohan Astley said the venue hoped to grow its Positive Impact Guide for organisers over time.

“This online resource is a way for us to work with customers and partners, to deliver positive environmental, social and economic outcomes through events,” he said.

“At MCEC, we have an ambitious five-year sustainability strategy, and a long-standing community partnership program that sees us give more than $2 million of in-kind event services to charities per year.

“However, we know many organisers share our commitment to leave positive legacies, be they big or small.

“We’re hoping this resource is just the beginning, and that in the future we can continue to offer new ways for our customers to make an impact in the community,” said Rohan.

Explore MCEC’s Positive Impact Guide, and see how the venue is making an impact through other initiatives such as its sustainability strategy, inclusion and diversity framework and community partnerships online.