We’re a specialist event recruitment agency that works across the event industry; from boutique event agencies through to global integrated agencies, exhibition design and build, experiential, client side, associations, venues, virtual and everything in between!

With offices in London and the Midlands we recruit the hottest event talent (at all levels) across the UK.

Event recruitment the right way, not a typical recruitment agency way… We’re not salespeople and we don’t just have a glancing overview of what it’s all about. For years we have recruited across the event spectrum and have built a network of talent that connects us / you to the best event talent out there.

Some of the event roles we regularly recruit (amongst others) include

Account Managers (Account Executive through to Client Services Director)

Event Project Managers

Event Production Managers

Event Producers

New business people

Creatives (3D, 2D and presentation design)

If you’re looking for a specialist event recruitment agency who can add value, understand your business, identify & secure the best people, all in an effective and hassle-free way we can help! And, without blowing our own trumpet, we like to think we’re a good bunch of people to have around – flexible, accessible, professional and, of course, trustworthy.

If you are looking for talent to join your team you can call our team on 0345 548 8000 or send us your brief here: www.live-recruitment.co.uk/submit

If you’re a candidate looking for new opportunities you can be the first to know about the latest roles by registering your details with us here.

Contact Details:

Birmingham office 21 Bennetts Hill

Birmingham

B2 5QP London office 1 Primrose Street

London

EC2A 2EX



Laura Kelly – Managing Director

laura@live-recruitment.co.uk

0345 548 8000

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-kelly-95853a22/ James Walton – Founder

James.w@live-recruitment.co.uk

0345 548 8000

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/jameswaltonliverecruitment/

+44 (0) 345 548 8000

hi@live-recruitment.co.uk

www.live-recruitment.co.uk