With a big background in tech-world, marketing director Felicia Asiedu has been at Cvent for five years.

This episode is a deep dive into the brand, with a particular focus on Cvent Connect Europe, the company runs a similar event in North America, and how event tech fits into event design.

With questions from host James Dickson, Felicia talks about the attendee journey at “the largest supplier-based event technology show in Europe”, the value of significant breaks between sessions, and the lessons Cvent Connect teaches the company about its clients.

Across an engaging 45 minutes, Felicia Asiedu goes on to discuss balancing traditional trade show wants with technology, audience demographics, data capture and content tracks, providing for leadership, passive and active tracking.

