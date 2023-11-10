How Event Tech fits into Event Design

By
Adam Parry
-
0
246

With a big background in tech-world, marketing director Felicia Asiedu has been at Cvent for five years.

This episode is a deep dive into the brand, with a particular focus on Cvent Connect Europe, the company runs a similar event in North America, and how event tech fits into event design.

With questions from host James Dickson, Felicia talks about the attendee journey at “the largest supplier-based event technology show in Europe”, the value of significant breaks between sessions, and the lessons Cvent Connect teaches the company about its clients.

Across an engaging 45 minutes, Felicia Asiedu goes on to discuss balancing traditional trade show wants with technology, audience demographics, data capture and content tracks, providing for leadership, passive and active tracking.

To keep up to date with all the news, subscribe for free here.
 
If you would like to take part in a podcast, then please complete our submission form.

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.