Event Sustainability Live – the whys and the wherefores…

Co-founder of Event Sustainability Live (ESL), Adam Parry, an industry influencer of some repute, will discuss the motivation behind launching ESL, his ambitions for it and much more, with isla founder/CEO Anna Abdelnoor, at the show’s opening ‘fireside’ session on Wednesday 15th November.

Part network, part action group, isla is built around shaping and accelerating the event industry’s adoption and advocacy of best green practices. An integral part of isla’s makeup and outlook, Anna Abdelnoor promises ‘thought-provoking questions and insightful explorations’, delving into the Parry perspective.

Anna Abdelnoor says: “Join us for a candid discussion to uncover the driving force behind ESL and the show’s potential to help event professionals reach their sustainable goals.”

Adam Parry comments: “The show is built around helping organisers/brands/suppliers/agencies to deliver projects more efficiently, exploring and explaining new ideas and practised systems they might not be aware of.

“I’m not expecting to have all the answers but who does have all the answers? I expect everyone in the room, including me, will learn from the conversations and knowledge shared at the event?!”

Event Sustainability Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November.

It’s FREE to attend Register Today & See the full agenda here

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com