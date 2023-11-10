The Launch of EA Sports FC 24

INCA Productions are a strategic creative agency who connect brands and audiences through live digital experiences. With offices in London and New York, their clients include Netflix, Meta, Moet and Chandon, Apple and Sky.

Steeldeck has worked with INCA on several projects including The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall and delivering seating in The Tanks at Tate Modern for Meta.

INCA were searching for tiered and flat floor seating arrangements for the primary plenary launch event of EA Sports FC 24 – a video game that was unveiled in July 2023 – and set to be released towards the ends of the year. To align with their design brief, and to create an atmosphere that resembled a football stadium, INCA opted for Steeldeck’s plastic seating options to design a room that emulated the shape of a stadium to provide guests with the ultimate experience.

The event was held at The Kromhoutal, situated on the banks of the River IJ in Amsterdam North. After decades of use as a factory hall, this remarkable 5000m2 industrial location was transformed into an event venue in 2012 and has evolved into a prominent destination for a wide range of events in Amsterdam. Given the elongated but narrow dimensions of the building, INCA required a bespoke seating bank design that would seamlessly accommodate the unique shape. It was essential to ensure the row increments did not elevate the audience higher than a large Layher structure built that needed to be incorporated for the event branding.

Image: Daniel Sims Photography

Steeldeck’s collaborative effort with local scenic vendors who would be responsible for cladding and constructing around the seating bank was essential to ensure the brief was met.

The event proved to be a huge success, and INCA were thrilled with the smart finish, high quality seating, and Steeldeck’s overall construction.

For nearly 30 years, Steeldeck has provided custom stating and stage installations for theatres, festivals, conferences, exhibitions, schools, sports, fashion, broadcasting, and music. For further information, please call 020 7833 2031 or email rentals@steeldeck.co.uk.

