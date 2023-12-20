World’s largest free mentoring and training programme for the events industry opens for 2024 applications

Elevate, the pioneering not-for-profit mentorship programme supporting and inspiring event professionals, announces the launch of its eighth season for new mentees and mentors and invites applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry luminaries Melissa Noakes, Max Fellows and Peter Kerwood, Elevate’s ground-breaking programme was conceived to fill a huge gap in the events industry for training and personal development and is now the biggest community of its kind in the world with an alumni of over 1,500 from across every sector within the events industry.

Elevate is entirely free to join and has been designed with one goal in mind – to inspire, inform and empower people within the events industry.

In 2023, 268 mentors and mentees from eight countries successfully completed the mentoring programme. Mentees benefitted from 800+ mentoring hours fuelled by a combined 2270+ years of experience from their industry mentors. Programme mentors volunteering their time join Elevate from across the full breadth of the events industry from venues to agencies and brands, such as TikTok, Pinterest, O2 and Netflix.

Dan Keene, Elevate advisory board member and Director at Wonder commented: “As an industry, we all have a collective responsibility to pass the baton on. Like many others, I wouldn’t be in the lucky position I am today without the help, belief, guidance and support of kind peers and mentors at critical moments of the journey. In its eighth year, it’s doubly impressive that we’re already seeing Elevate go full circle, with mentees of yesterday becoming the industry leaders and mentors of tomorrow.”

Anton Jerges, CEO at We Are Collider joined the Elevate advisory board this year and commented: “The Elevate programme is fantastic and the people behind it are brilliant. Mel, Max and Pete have created something incredibly professional. They are people with big hearts, and they set the tone for the organisation as a whole. A community of lovely, friendly people who want to do good things and help people do better, it’s amazing to be involved in something like that.”

Max, Mel and Peter said: “We’re proud of what we’ve created over the last eight years. The way the industry has got behind us to support so many people has been wonderful.”

Registrations will remain open until February with all mentee/mentor partnerships

announced soon after. All applications should be made via the Elevate website: https://www.elevateme.co