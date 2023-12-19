Evessio is a multi-award-winning company that provides event management software for awards and conferences that generates real return on investment. Trusted by some of the biggest brands in the events and publishing industries, Evessio has established a global reputation as the all-in-one solution for awards and conference management.

Evessio’s end-to-end solution enables organisers to run awards and conferences in one place. All software packages include a fully branded, sophisticated event website and an easy-to-use content management system.

The platform provides awards organisers with a seamlessly integrated package encompassing nominations, secure judging, guest bookings, and comprehensive revenue and interaction data.

Evessio Conferences offers the capability to provide registration for delegates, amplify sponsors and present event schedules and agendas with ease and from one central place with full revenue and interaction data.

“By using Evessio we were able to grow our first event with them by 30% from the previous year! This was achieved as Evessio provides the tools and insight to know where everyone is in the process from initial interest to completion of entries or bookings making it easy to manage and ensure no potential attendee, nominee or purchaser is missed. We now use them for all our awards.”

-TES Global

Evessio's award-winning onboarding, training and support alongside consistent delivery of innovative technology makes it your number one choice!



www.evessio.com