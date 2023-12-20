Strong end to 2023 caps off biggest year yet for Strata

Strata has gone from strength to strength in 2023 with a further 18% growth in revenue and investment in people and developing new offerings..

2023 has also seen Strata increase its client base further to 28 clients and deliver innovative and experiential campaigns across a broad range of sectors including Pharma, Automotive, Technology, Financial Services, Public Sector and FMCG, for brands including Peugeot, Polestar, Sony, Intel and Citroen.

In November, Strata received the Rising Star Award at EVCOM Awards (Event and Visual Communication), in a year that saw Strata deliver landmark activations including the award winning Peugeot Presents campaign.

“We’re thrilled to see the hard work and creativity of our team rewarded,” says Simon Hambley, CEO of Strata. We are proud to offer our clients a layered agency service, crafting brand experiences from conception right through to end. It is this one touch point agency differentiator that drives us to develop and grow the Strata offering.”

The awards success follows the acquisition of On Event Production, a live, virtual, and hybrid event production company. The acquisition strengthens Strata’s in-house AV production, fabrication, and production management capabilities, broadening our offer and increasing our team of talented event professionals, including skilled production managers and CAD specialists. This acquisition increases our speed of response, capacity, and resources and strengthens our current growth trajectory, providing huge opportunities to expand our creative services and production facilities.

The year also saw Strata’s workforce grow by 42% to over 85 employees in Strata and more than 110 in the group. With a move to a new London office in Covent Garden to accommodate the growth.

“Our people are at the heart of the business, and recruitment of the very best talent continues to be a priority for Strata,” says Simon Hambley. “At Strata, we firmly believe that diversity is baked in our approach as a company. We have developed robust DEI policies that ensure an inclusive and supportive work environment where every team member feels valued and empowered. By actively promoting diversity in our hiring practices and fostering a culture of respect and open communication, we have built a team that represents a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and expertise. Something we are very proud of.”

2023 also saw Strata increase its focus on sustainability with the appointment of a Sustainability Officer and a six month programme to develop an implementation of comprehensive ESG strategy policies to minimise both ‘ours and our client’s environmental impact.’

Another key launch for Strata in 2023 was Strata Insights, an exclusive series of insights events which gathered key industry specialists and Strata clients at venues across London to discuss key topics for marketeers in 2023.

Following almost two years of development. 2024 will see the launch of a major new proprietary technology product developed in-house by Strata, Sherbet. That will extend the Strata offering in reward, recognition and retention programmes. Adding to its exiting incentive offering to provide a full end-to-end performance improvement service.

Reflecting on the successes of 2023, Giles Cattle, Director of Creative and Strategy at Strata said: It’s fantastic to see the hard work and creativity of our team help us build towards a future where brand experiences will be continue to become one of the most valuable channels for brands to connect to their audiences.