Walls.io drives record engagement through Cvent partnership in 2023

Walls.io, the leading social wall solution provider, announced the elevation and continued success of its partnership with Cvent, a global-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider. In 2023, Walls.io saw record engagement and revenue through the partnership, enabling the company to advance its position within the Cvent Alliance Partner program. The growth marks a significant milestone for Walls.io, setting the stage for enhanced event experiences through cutting-edge technology and collaborative expertise.

The partnership, first unveiled in 2022, is designed to leverage the strength of both companies to deliver unparalleled value to clients seeking more sophisticated event engagement solutions. Through the partnership, Walls.io integrates with Cvent’s comprehensive event management and marketing platform, offering clients an all-in-one social wall and live engagement platform for virtual, hybrid and in-person events.

As part of Cvent’s Alliance Partnership Program, Walls.io has successfully formed a mutual objective that drives business forward and establishes leadership in the marketplace. It markets complementary, high-quality products and services of well-qualified partners to​ Cvent’s global customer base.

In 2022 and 2023, Walls.io acted as a sponsor for Cvent’s flagship industry and user conference, Cvent CONNECT Europe, further fostering a relationship built on shared goals. The insights gained and the collaborative spirit fostered at these events played a crucial role in strengthening the partnership, ultimately paving the way for Walls.io’s success.

“Our team is truly proud of what we have achieved through the Cvent Alliance Partner program. Our continued success underscores the mutual depth of commitment and synergy between Walls.io and Cvent to help our customers deliver more engaging events, setting a solid foundation for future innovations and successes,” says Michael Kamleitner, CEO and Founder at Walls.io.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to work with highly engaged like-minded partners like Walls.io, and we’re so excited to support their continued success,” said Mike Tenholder, Cvent Senior Director of Partnerships. “A cornerstone of our Alliance Partner Program is finding complementary products and services that expand our platform functionality and help our mutual clients deliver bigger and better events. It’s partners like Walls.io that prove through innovation and collaboration, we can transform meetings and events, together.”

Walls.io’s social wall at the main stage at Cvent CONNECT Europe 2022.