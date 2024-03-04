The countdown is on: MacroArt to rebrand as Moss

Following its acquisition last year by Moss Inc, branded environment specialist MacroArt is counting down to the dawn of a new era, announcing it is excited to transition to the Moss name.

Aligning with the other global businesses within the group, the change is more than a rebranding; it is a strategic positioning that embodies Moss’s “stronger together” ethos. With more resources available and merging decades of expertise, it paves the way for expanded capabilities and international reach.

Officially launching in the UK on 10th April, when the business unveils its new brand identity, Moss will build on its established reputation as an award-winning, high-end graphics provider, producing branded environments that are not only visually stunning but also narratively compelling.

With a client list that includes many of the world’s biggest brands and their agencies, Moss will enhance its range of services in the UK and continue delivering solutions for experiential, entertainment, sport, and retail brand marketers.

Sister business Aluvista will also move to the Moss name, with its modular systems and custom fabrication of tension fabric framing and lighting becoming an integral part of the wider business’s offer to clients.

“Since becoming part of Moss, we’re already seeing the impact of being part of a bigger group, with the potential to support our clients on a global basis,” said Managing Director Michael Green who, along with the senior leadership team, will carry on leading the UK business.

“Our people, values, service and quality have been cornerstones of our business, and this will only grow under Moss, as we continue to deliver branded environments which excite and inspire our clients.”

Moss’s production facilities in the US, Germany, Poland, and now the UK enable the company to provide support for clients on a national and international basis. Moss President and CEO, Jason Popp, said; “Moving to the Moss name in the UK continues our global strategy of building high-quality branded experiences for clients.

“We are place makers, and we want people to feel that excitement and experience wherever they are in the world.”

Michael Green added; “We are proud of our history and the reputation we won as MacroArt. Now, as Moss, we only see this increasing, delivering creative, innovative and sustainable solutions, supported by both the strength of our team and the wider capabilities of being part of a global group. These are exciting times!”