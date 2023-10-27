PRG welcomes Ariane Coldiron as SVP of Corporate Events

PRG (Production Resource Group), the world’s leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, has announced the hiring of Ariane Coldiron as Senior Vice President, Corporate Events. Coldiron will head the Corporate Events division, reporting directly to PRG CEO Stephan Paridaen.

Coldiron was most recently SVP, Brand Experience at Freeman where she worked for nearly a decade. As SVP, she drove the company’s highly successful agency business, developing and implementing go-to-market and long-term strategies while managing a large and complex portfolio of accounts including industry giants like Google, SalesForce, Sage, and HP. She also held tenures at experiential agencies Jack Morton, InVision Communications, and TBA Global Events.

“Ariane’s extensive industry experience has uniquely equipped her for success in this key role,” said Paridaen. “She is a well-known and much-respected figure in the corporate events space, with long ties to agencies and show organizers. We are excited that she will lead our presence in this market.”

Coldiron said, “No other provider in the corporate events industry can provide such a full suite of technical production services or deliver them with such a consistent standard of excellence. The possibilities for growth are wide open, and I look forward to working closely with our team to realize them”

Reporting directly to Coldiron will be Lauren Hendricks, SVP of Sales & Business Development; Carter Dunham, VP of Sales; and Max Brown, Senior Director of Project Management. She is based in Dallas, Texas.