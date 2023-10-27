TeamTogs measures up for Event Sustainability Live partnership

Merch company TeamTogs has partnered with Event Sustainability Live (ESL) and will provide organiser EIN’s staff with kit for the November show, made from sustainable materials, together with uniforms for registration staff and stage hands. TeamTogs will have a physical presence at ESL too, exhibiting on stand J40.

In business for 20 years, specialising in sustainable branded apparel and merchandise, TeamTogs offers a fully managed service to event agencies, corporates, SMEs, clubs, groups and teams. To learn more about TeamTogs, visit https://www.team-togs.com

Karen Saragoussi, TeamTogs’ founder and director, comments: “We are delighted to partner with Event Sustainability Live, to provide branded uniforms with sustainable credentials to ensure the ESL team is not only on-brand but lookand feel great.”

Event Sustainability Live co-founder, Adam Parry, says: “ESL is all about fostering a common purpose, to highlight means and systems to deliver a cleaner, greener event industry, against the clock.

“TeamTogs is a company with a really good, fitting vision and this partnership literally highlights the power in a shared ideal. Dress for success!”

Event Sustainability Live is at ExCel London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November.

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com