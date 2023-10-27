Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA, among latest speakers confirmed for UK Policy Forum as programme is revealed

The Business of Events is pleased to announce its latest confirmed speakers and contributors ahead of its UK Policy Forum, which takes place on 8th November at IET London: Savoy Place.

The strong line-up includes Senthil Gopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Chris Gallon, CEO EMEA, Clarion Events, Laura Wilson, Head of Convention Bureau, VisitAberdeenshire, Stephanie Newton, Head of Business Tourism, Marketing Manchester, Ian Edwards, CEO, ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection, and Chris Skeith, Chair, UKEVENTS.

These expert contributors join an already strong line up which includes BBC Newsnight Political Editor Nicholas Watt, major event producer Martin Green CBE, Identity’s Michael Gietzen, Theresa Villiers MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, and Shonali Devereaux, who will moderate the event.

The programme for the event has also been released and can be viewed here.

The forum is an official participating event as part of International Trade Week, which takes place from 6 – 10th November 2023, and is run by the Department for Business & Trade.

The UK Policy Forum will bring together government officials and political experts from the beyond the events sector with the objective of enhancing communication between the industry and Westminster, as well as developing a Policy Agenda.

Sessions at the Forum include the export and inbound value of tradeshows, exporting creativity and ‘soft power’ potential of events, and the importance of ambassador programmes to drive innovation and change.

The latest speakers to be confirmed are:

Senthil Gopinath, CEO, ICCA

Chris Gallon, CEO EMEA, Clarion

Chris Skeith, Chair, UKEVENTS

Stephanie Newton, Head of Business Tourism, Marketing Manchester

Laura Wilson, Head of Convention Bureau, VisitAberdeenshire

Rachael McGuickin, Director of Business Development, Sustainability and Transformation at Visit Belfast

Ian Edwards, CEO, ICC Wales and The Celtic Collection

The final speakers will be confirmed on 1st November.

The event is invitation only – you can register your interest here.