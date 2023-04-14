Top of Article

Lenny Talarico Events, a prominent Las Vegas-based event producer, has been recognized with a prestigious international award for its exceptional work in the Meetings, Events, and Convention industry. The award, Best Event Produced for a Corporation, was presented on Global Meeting’s Industry Day #GMID2023 during the 37th annual Catersource/Special Events Convention held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida for an event hosted on the iconic aircraft carrier Intrepid, Sea Air and Space Museum in New York .

Lenny Talarico, CSEP, CHE, and company founder, said, “I’m thrilled to have our client’s event recognized by this prestigious organization. We’ve produced this customer’s incentive program multiple times over the years around the world. However, this year’s project, which occurred in NYC, gathered more than 2,200 employees post-pandemic to celebrate their continued success. A logistically complex event for a group of this size in mid-town Manhattan required a highly accomplished team; being on the east coast, we chose to partner with a decades long friend and collaborator, NYC based Cerbelli Creative, and the results were sensational.”

This award marks the 5th time Talarico has personally been honored with the recognition. During his tenure with MGM Resorts, he spearheaded numerous high-level events garnering acknowledgment for the company with multiple Gala Award nominations and two wins on their behalf. Since founding his own company in 2019 this is the 3rd occasion he has personally been awarded.

Magaly Buitrago, Managing Director of 5A Incentive Planners said, “The Intrepid program was one of the most demanding yet rewarding ventures we’ve undertaken together. The logistics associated with this project were substantial; not the least of which was facilitating a mid-town NYC event load-in over the Memorial Day holiday, the museum’s busiest day of the year. Working with Lenny Talarico Events has always been an exceptional experience for us.”

The client, New York City-based 5A Incentive Planners representing the largest insurance company in Spain, hosted a long-awaited employee incentive reception aboard the iconic aircraft carrier Intrepid, Sea Air and Space Museum, a fitting venue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this event. The spectacular celebration provided guests opportunities to mingle amongst vintage aircraft, museum artifacts, and the space shuttle Enterprise. The event marked the largest entertainment production ever presented onboard the aircraft carrier. It featured a cast of 175 performers, including two bands, a DJ, multiple choreographed dance routines, dozens of costumed atmosphere performers and a 50- person Flash Mob.

The Gala Awards, established by Special Events magazine in 1986, honor outstanding leaders in the special events industry worldwide. The competition includes various categories, such as Best Multiple-Day Incentive Event, Best Achievement in Logistics, and Best Event for a Corporation or Association. The Gala Awards are considered the industry’s equivalent of the Oscars and celebrate exceptional work in special events, including creative development, event design, AV-production, destination management, technical planning, logistics and entertainment. The Gala Awards are produced by Informa, a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions, and Events Group based in London.