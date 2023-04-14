Top of Article

Tata Consultancy Services-Powered ReScore App to be Used by London Marathon Events to Measure and Improve its Social and Environmental Impact

TCS Enhances Digital Experience for Runners and Fans of the Iconic Event Through the Official TCS London Marathon App, the Belief Booster, and Behind-the-Scenes Technology Updates

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is set to supercharge the digital experience of the TCS London Marathon and TCS Mini London Marathon in its second year as Title Partner.

New for the 2023 event, London Marathon Events (LME), the organiser of the TCS London Marathon, is using the ReScore app, a cloud-based application developed by TCS for the Council for Responsible Sport. ReScore will enable LME to measure the environmental and social impact of the marathon, as well as report, verify, and certify against sustainability standards set by the Council.

For the 2023 event and beyond, ReScore will be a valuable tool for LME as it aims to reach net zero carbon emissions across its own operations by 2024. Some of the steps LME is taking to reduce its carbon footprint include finisher t-shirts made from 100% recycled polyester, finisher bags made from recycled plastics, event power sourced from biofueled generators and baggage vehicles fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil.

More technology powering the TCS London Marathon

TCS has made updates to the official TCS London Marathon app, downloaded nearly 400,000 times in 2022. The app is vital for supporters wanting to track participants’ progress around the course, and for Virtual TCS London Marathon participants to record their 26.2 miles.

The popular Belief Booster feature – which had 163,000 submissions in its debut year in 2022 – enables supporters to encourage runners with messages. This year, messages will be displayed on a screen near the halfway line, close to the junction of The Highway and Artichoke Hill, as well as on the LED gantry on the event’s famous finish line on The Mall, as they were last year. Messages will also be shared in a post-race email to the participant, along with an option to upload to social media. More features in the app can be found here.

In addition, participants can use a new feature in the app called “New for 2023!” to scan their 2023 TCS London Marathon race bib and display the #WeRunTogether video featuring participants who showcase the spirit of the event.

Further, TCS has been working with LME on a new cloud-hosted backend data platform that boosts the accuracy and consistency of the data and enables LME to better understand its customers. TCS has also developed API-driven integrations into LME’s core business systems, such as with its new marketing provider.

Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to partner with LME to use digital technologies to enhance the TCS London Marathon experience for runners and their supporters, and make it bigger, better and more sustainable every year. Our ReScore app will help them measure and reduce their carbon footprint, giving participants an inclusive and sustainable event that contributes to a greater future for all of us.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director, TCS London Marathon, commented, “A key feature of our partnership with TCS is a focus on using technology to improve the event, which is already paying dividends. We are passionately committed to maximising our social impact and minimising the environmental impacts of the TCS London Marathon and our other events. The ReScore app has introduced us to a better way of measuring and tracking impact and is already proving to be a valuable tool as we work towards certification.”

As the title partner of the 2023 TCS Mini London Marathon, TCS will donate £10 per finisher to the schools taking part, to be used to buy new IT and PE equipment. With 10,000 children registered, this year’s mass event is set to be bigger and better. TCS continues to partner with City Year UK to help address education inequality in some of the UK’s most disadvantaged communities. TCS has also worked with City Year to register over 120 students from their affiliated schools for the event.

This year, for the first time, TCS brings its Team TCS Teachers programme to the TCS London Marathon. 15 inspirational teachers who are agents of change in the communities where they live and serve have been awarded free race entry, a VIP race day experience, and access to TCS STEM education resources. TCS is proud to support educators as they encourage students to be healthy and equipped for 21st-century careers.

In addition to the TCS London Marathon, TCS is also the official title and technology consulting partner of other distance running events around the world, including the TCS New York City Marathon, the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, the TCS Amsterdam Marathon and TCS Lidingöloppet.

TCS’ mission is to provide trusted and innovative, best-in-class consulting, IT solutions, services and digital transformation support to ensure enterprises achieve their key business objectives. The company has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and works with over 200 of the nation’s best-known and most-loved businesses. TCS is the largest provider of software and IT services in the UK by revenue, and also one of the largest IT employers with over 21,000 employees in the UK and Ireland.