The Business of Events extends Consultation deadline

The Business of Events, the not-for-profit independent Think Tank for the events industry, has extended the deadline of its sector-wide Consultation.

It will now close on 30th April.

The aim of the Consultation is to gather sentiment among those owning, running, managing, and working in the events industry, which will lay the foundation for a comprehensive Policy Agenda for the sector.

Responses to the Consultation will be categorised into sub-sectors and discussed as part of a Policy Unit which will lead to the publication of multiple reports, which will be reviewed by MPs sitting on the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and the Policy Unit’s Advisory Council.

Martin Fullard, Director – News & Content at The Business of Events, said: “We have received plenty of responses to the Consultation so far, and the feedback we have received tells us there is much more to come. Therefore, we are extending the deadline to the end of April.”

A second stage Consultation will open later in 2023 and will further explore policy initiatives in more detail.

