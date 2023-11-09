Venue Spotlight: Utilita Arena

Utilita Arena Newcastle is the ideal venue to stage your event. From exhibitions, conventions, conferences and product launches to fundraisers, celebrations, and fashion shows, we can play home to it all. Our venue is at the heart of Newcastle Upon Tyne, with a short walk to the quayside or the city centre. The central station and airports are a short drive away and we have fantastic local public transport links.

Event organisers will be truly excited by our tailor made approach of ensuring that expectations are exceeded with every touch point – be prepared to wow your guests with an unforgettable event experience. Boasting a capacity of up to 9,000 people, our auditorium can be transformed for your event.

We have also recently welcomed an executive chef to our team who will be on hand to create bespoke gourmet food menus.

Walking with Dinosaurs rehearsal at the Arena. Picture by Simon Greener. Brontosaurus

Utilita Arena Newcastle has the largest conference and exhibition facilities in the North East of England. An uninterrupted roof span and a total floor area of 3,960 square metres plus an external exhibition area, along with a large foyer area ideal for registration and extra break -out spaces, complete the available space of the 36,000 square metre complex. Flexibility is the key word, with many possibilities for various types and sizes of exhibitions.

No matter how big or small your event is, Utilita Arena Newcastle will help deliver a successful and secure event. We can cater for Conferences, AGMs, Gala Dinners, Private Speaker Events or Intimate Meetings, to name a few. Utilita Arena Newcastle can also provide your guests and delegates with safe and secure private parking for up to 600. So, if you are looking for a venue to hold all elements of your conference under one roof, providing a truly unique and memorable setting, then look no further.

UAConferencing@eu.asmglobal.com

