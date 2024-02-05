UK leading event management agency First Event promotes Adele Woods to Chief Operating Officer

As First Event continues to evolve their agency proposition, Adele Woods has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, where she will set a clear vision for the agency ready for the next phase of their journey.

With a career spanning 23 years and roles including Head of Brand Events and Regional Marketing at Marks & Spencer, Adele joined First Event in 2021. Since then, the agency has been through a significant period of growth and Adele will now oversee the team as they further expand their client offering; ensuring creativity and innovation are at the heart of the business.

Guiding the wider evolution of First Event as an agency, Adele will be responsible for the day to day running of the business, ensuring that the agency operations foster further growth, and ensures ongoing opportunities for the First Event team.

Speaking on her pride over the team and their flexible response to client needs, Adele said:

“This growth is absolutely powered by the team at First Event who continuously go above and beyond for each other and our clients. The industry is changing and our clients’ needs are changing along with it. This has led to the need to evolve our proposition, incorporating new services to better meet the needs of both new and existing clients’’

“I’m so excited to continue the next phase of our journey. I’m honoured to be working alongside a brilliant team, and we’re looking forward to bringing in new skills and talents from across the industry in order to enhance our offering to clients.”

She will continue to report into Managing Director, Richard Murphy, who will drive tangible growth whilst maintaining a thriving company culture.

Richard commented on the expansion of Adele’s role, saying:

“I am thrilled that Adele will be working alongside me to set a clear vision for the future direction of First Event. As we lead our team through this period of change, Adele is infinitely qualified to provide the kind of stability and organisational structure that will make us thrive both now and in the future. I have every faith that she’ll build on our existing culture to ensure that our brilliant team continues to feel supported, with ample opportunities for both personal and professional development”.

Adele’s promotion follows recent appointments to the First Event team, including Marc Allot as Creative Director, Alex Stonall as Client Development Director, and Louise Gee as Head of Sales. Together this leadership team are looking forward to focusing their talents on expanding First Event’s creative offering, and strengthening collaborative partnerships with clients.