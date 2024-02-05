Provision Events & AirClad [X] – Transforming the Event Landscape

Provision Events have been delivering premium and immersive brand experiences worldwide since 2004. Sustainability plays a crucial role in their design and production capabilities, proudly pioneering more environmentally friendly operations through Provision Green, as they look to take action and inspire change in the events industry. They also hold the ISO 14001 standard, demonstrating our long-term commitment to environmental management and sustainability.

Marking their 20th year of operation, Provision are thrilled to have partnered with AirClad [X] where together, they are transforming the event landscape by challenging conventional event solutions. The AirClad [X] structures have been intuitively designed to minimise materials used and to maximise strength and durability, to create enduring structures. Being modular and scalable, the structures are suitable for both indoor and outdoor events and are fast and safe to operate in almost any location.

As a valuable part of their wider sustainable event structures range, they can support both their clients’ and internal business environmental goals. AirClad [X] structures are all 100% reusable, with the modular design allowing for flexibility to be built repeatedly. The team at Provision are forward thinking when it comes to sustainability and design, by considering only the most environmentally friendly options with our event structures, interior fit out solutions & branding.

Through their partnerships with Event Cycle & Ecologi, they are proactively implementing more sustainable approaches across all their operations. Event Cycle support Provision in repurposing all their PVC and fabric branding post event to avoid landfill. Their branding has been used to make numerous items, with their most recent project being made into rubble bags to help transport all their branding from event to event this year!

They have created a Climate Positive Workforce through their partnership with Ecologi, where each month Provision plant a number of trees and offset carbon for each employee at Provision. This helps hugely to lessen the impact of their unavoidable operations on the environment, such as international logistics. Check out their impact here from 2023 through their Provision Green Report!

The AirClad [X] range allows Provision to create experiences that can meet any design, budget or event requirements, opening up endless opportunities for their clients. The AirClad [X] structures can be used to house numerous experiences including retail & merchandise, F&B, brand activation, ticketing & information, hospitality and so much more!

With their in-house production services across their 3 international locations in the UK, USA & UAE, The Provision team provide everything from design & fabrication, right through to the final event delivery. Their team works closely with their clients at every step to ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Discover the full AirClad [X] range below on their website, or chat to their friendly team today about how they can support your brand or event in achieving your environmental objectives.

https://www.provision-events.com/airclad-x

info@provision-events.com

0238 200 2528

