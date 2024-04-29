TRACE by isla triumphs as the premier carbon measurement platform for events

TRACE by isla, the definitive carbon measurement platform for events, has come out on top in a comprehensive review conducted by sustainability industry expert Meegan Jones. The review, which assessed over 40 carbon measurement tools, highlighted TRACE by isla for its outstanding capabilities and alignment with the crucial aspects of carbon footprint measurement for the event industry.

Meegan Jones, a recognised authority in sustainability for events, undertook an exhaustive evaluation of greenhouse gas (GHG) calculators, tools, and services designed specifically for the event sector. Among the contenders, TRACE emerged as the most comprehensive and adaptable tool, aptly fulfilling the diverse and demanding needs of event organisers aiming to mitigate their environmental impact.

TRACE is celebrated for its event-focused, user-friendly interface and customisable features. These allow users to precisely measure and manage the carbon footprint of various event types. This platform stands out not only for its comprehensive approach to data collection but also for its ability to engage multiple stakeholders in the sustainability process, thereby offering a collaborative environment for carbon management.

The review by Meegan Jones further underscores the platform’s unique attributes, such as the ability to assign specific carbon measurement tasks to suppliers or team members, thereby enhancing the accuracy and scope of data collection. TRACE also offers detailed insights and comparisons, empowering users with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their event’s environmental strategies.

“We are immensely proud to receive such high praise from an industry veteran like Meegan Jones,” stated Anna Abdelnoor, CEO & Founder of isla. “This acknowledgement reaffirms our commitment to providing event professionals with the tools they need to achieve their sustainability goals effectively. Amid a flourishing number of resources to aid events in measuring their GHGs, TRACE has set a new standard of excellence. Its intuitive design, coupled with robust functionality, provides event organisers with a reliable and efficient means to track and manage their carbon emissions.”

With the increasingly complex sustainability landscape for events, TRACE’s recognition as a leading solution underscores its vital role in promoting environmental responsibility. As the industry continues to evolve, TRACE remains at the forefront, ready to support event organisers, sustainability officers and business owners in their sustainability efforts.

For more details on TRACE by isla, visit: traceyour.events