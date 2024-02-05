Provision Events have been delivering premium, sustainable and immersive event experiences across the globe since 2004. Marking our 20th year of operation, we are thrilled to have partnered with AirClad [X] where together, we are transforming the event landscape and challenging conventional event solutions.

The team at Provision Events are dynamic and forward-thinking, allowing us to bring bespoke and unique ideas to fruition. The AirClad [X] range allows us to create experiences that can meet any design, budget or event requirements, giving flexibility and opportunities to our clients. The AirClad [X] structures can be used to house numerous experiences including retail & merchandise, F&B, brand activation, ticketing & information, hospitality and so much more!

The AirClad [X] structures have been intuitively designed and are fast and safe to operate repeatedly in almost any location. Being modular and scalable, the structures are suitable for both indoor and outdoor events. The branding opportunities are endless, including bespoke colour options of the frames, glass panels and exterior graphic applique, as well as customisable interior options with lighting, walling and branding.

We are proud to be pioneering more sustainable ways of working through Provision Green, as we look to take action and inspire change in the events industry. The AirClad [X] structures are a valuable part of our range of sustainable event structure & interior fit out solutions, supporting the environmental goals of both Provision and the clients we work with.

With our in-house production services, we provide everything from the design & fabrication, right through to the final event delivery. Our team work closely with all of our clients at every step to ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Discover the AirClad [X] range on our website below or get in touch with our friendly team today to learn more.

Contact Details:

Provision Events

Unit 5 & 6 Minster Park,

Collingwood Road,

West Moors,

Dorset

BH21 6QF

0238 200 2528

info@provisionevents.co.uk

www.provision-events.com