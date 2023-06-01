Zuant provides digital twin for Event Tech Live Las Vegas

Top of Article

Event Tech Live (ETL) Vegas partner, lead capture specialist Zuant, launches a 3D tour of the show this week, an interactive digital twin giving visitors around the world a chance to see the layout of the room, exhibitors’ stands and ETL’s acclaimed content in action.

Based on Matterport technology, the Zuant 3D photography took place after doors closed on day one, shooting all angles of the show floor to build a complete Picture.

The Zuant 3D technology enables virtual visitors who couldn’t attend ETL in person to experience the show remotely. Visitors can utilise the Black Box Navigation feature to provide a guided tour of the venue. Alternatively, they can use the points of interest tab to quickly jump to their preferred theatre or booth. Moreover, the Black Box feature allows visitors to explore and engage with exhibitors in-depth by providing ‘hyperjumps’ to their websites and company information when landing at a booth.

A full menu is available for each stage, and watching a session via the digital twin brings Event Tech Live Vegas alive in each instance, from introduction to questions from the audience.

Pete Gillett, Zuant CEO, comments: “The technology is right for a concept like this. Developing a 3D model with Matterport gives ETL a much bigger reach long after the show has finished.

“Whether you’re catching up on an Expo in Vegas from the other side of the world or researching exactly where you want to put a stand next time, it’s a perfect solution. You can video chat with exhibitors, stream content and really get a feel for the show makeup.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, says: “The digital twin paints a picture like you’re the first one into the hall on day two. There is nobody about and you can just walk the aisles, get a feel for exhibitors’ product and initiative priorities and see our thinking in the show design. Click into the content though and all that changes. You’re in the thick of the action!

“Zuant’s commitment to this extension to a show’s shelf life is invaluable for event organisers, giving us a new format opportunity to consider what works and what can be improved, enhanced or switched for future editions.

“And of course it plays for exhibitors too, giving access to all the analytics and sales leads their booth generates.”

Zuant will run the ETL Vegas twin right up to next year’s show that will take place on May 1st & 2nd 2024 at The Expo at WMCLV, which the company will then photograph with the same ambition.

Take a look NOW.