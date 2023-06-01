Top of Article

Event Sustainability Live’s first edition will take place this November co-located with Event Tech Live at ExCeL London.

Organisers Event Industry News are excited to announce the call for education papers is now open. Thought leaders and experts are encouraged to apply to share their knowledge on what is the most talked about topic in the industry.

The show floor will have three dedicated stages for education over the two-day expo and are expected to be packed with event professionals eager to learn more on how to achieve their sustainable goals.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Sustainability Live, comments: “ESL will bring together industry experts, suppliers, agencies and top speakers taking part in a number of educational sessions, workshops and roundtables across the two-day event”.

“Our aim is for every delegate to take away knowledge from our sessions to help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

Event Sustainability Live is at ExCeL London on 15th & 16th of November 2023.

Speakers, clued up about sustainability and what’s around the next corner, with a story to tell, should apply before the deadline on 31st July 2023 here.