Event Tech Live London 10th Anniversary – Call For Papers OPEN!

With Event Tech Live (ETL) returning to ExCeL London in November on the back its auspicious debut in Las Vegas, organisers are looking for speakers to fit the remaining 10th anniversary content slots, in keeping with ETL’s reputation for discovery and delivery.

People are more switched on to event technology in 2023 than they have ever been, from displays and production to ticketing and crowd management. Renowned for its tap into the best new material and engaging presenters, there will be little space for ‘greatest hits’ at ETL’s 10th edition. The focus, as ever, is on what comes next.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “The London show worked so well at ExCeL last year we can’t wait to go back there.

“With so much to talk about there is a whole lot of content in place already, but we do have slots to fill on each of the stages and would very much like to hear from companies/individuals/originators with event technology tales people need to hear.

“Getting the mix right is every bit as important to ETL in 2023 as it was 2013. Every year we put a marker down, ‘If you’re in events, this is the upcoming tech you need to know about’.”

Confident speakers with an event tech story to tell are encouraged to apply before 31st July 2023. HERE

Event Tech Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November.