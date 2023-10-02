ADE Green announces full conference programme

ADE Green, presented by Amsterdam Dance Event, Green Events, and Nachtlab Agency, proudly reveals its extensive program which will take place at the Felix Meritis in Amsterdam on Friday October 20th. The full-day schedule entails diverse workshops, panels, inspiring keynotes and short-format programs with artists Jayda G, Laidback Luke, Chinwe Nnajiuba aka Juba, and Eli Goldstein, alongside a panoply of industry experts from renowned institutions and initiatives like A Greener Future, Julie’s Bicycle, Climate Cleanup Foundation, Solarpunks, Boomtown Fair, Shambala Festival, ID&T, Atelier One, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. Influential thought leaders, such as Mac Macartney, Ella Saltmarshe, Arash Aazami and Artur Mendes from Boom Festival, will contribute their insights to this year’s conference for sustainability, innovation and social change in the music industry.

Over the past decade, the sub-conference has become an integral part of Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), and continues to play a vital role in pushing environmental consciousness, setting the sustainability and social change agenda for events and festivals, and driving new initiatives in the electronic music industry.

The program includes workshops, panels, keynotes and conversations, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and actionable strategies to integrate sustainability, social change and innovation into their work. Notable is the addition of short-format programs, including brief keynotes and presentations by prominent figures, as well as an exclusive Virtual Reality session challenging visitors to reflect and re-think at the start of the conference.

This year’s conference will cover topics such as circular and climate-neutral events, renewable energy, CO2 compensation, social safety in clubs and festivals, creative climate communication, impact innovation and bamboo stagedesign. Speakers such as Laidback Luke, Jayda G, Juba, and Artur Mendes (Boom Festival) will lead open conversations on mental health, regenerative leadership, and addressing the climate crisis as artists and creatives.

Esteemed speakers from various corners of the globe, including Mac Macartney, Dr. John E. Fernandez, Ella Saltmarshe and Brian Fitzgerald, will share their expertise during the conference. Attendees will include professionals from the music industry, event sustainability experts, impact entrepreneurs, and artists, creating a dynamic and influential audience.

ADE Green aims to create a lasting impact by fostering a community committed to sustainability and responsible practices in the music industry, inspiring a shift towards a more sustainable, social, and innovative music ecosystem.

The conference will take place on Friday, October 20th (09:00–18:00) at Felix Meritis, Amsterdam. Limited ADE Green tickets are available through the official ADE website, with early booking recommended due to high demand.