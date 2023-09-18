A fan favourite, this award proves to the world that the winning tech company really does deliver. Proving that current customers have received excellent service and giving prospective clients the reassurance that working with them will undoubtedly pay off.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards will be presented to the top-three suppliers as voted for by the readers of Event Industry News and followers of Event Tech Live for its 10th anniversary edition.

This year the People’s Choice Award has received a record number of entries, eleven in total, from Bizzabo, Europalco, EventMobi, Evessio, First Sight Media, INVNT, Kubify, Momentus Technologies, Swoogo, BW Events Tech and Whova – the competition is fiercer than ever.

Who’s your event tech winner? Vote here. Voting closes on 15th October 2023.

This year’s winners will be announced on the 15th of November 2023 straight after day one of Event Tech Live London, ExCeL London. Register now.