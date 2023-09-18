ASP appoint Jon Benjamin CEO

Leading event website and client services specialists ASP have today announced the appointment of Jon Benjamin as CEO.

Previously a director at both LinkedIn and News UK, Benjamin joined ASP in 2014 and was appointed to the position of managing director in 2020.

Since taking on a leading role at the tech business, ASP has won multiple industry accolades including the EN’s Best Event Tech and 2023 Supplier of the Year awards as well as winning both the Service Supplier and Supplier Team of the Year categories in the 2023 edition of the AEO Awards.

ASP’s customer service has also seen their NPS score rise from an already impressive pre-pandemic +31 to +44 in 2023, which has helped the business record a fifty percent increase on their biggest ever revenue number.

As CEO, Benjamin is charged with leading the business as it expands into new markets and global territories, including the US, Middle East and Asia.

Speaking upon his promotion to CEO, Benjamin was quick to point out the importance of the entire ASP team while highlighting key appointments, promotions and the ongoing desire within the company to evolve their product offering and customer support.

“Leading and developing a company is always made that bit easier, when you have a fantastic group of forward-thinking people to work with,” said Benjamin.

“The amount of effort the team has put in over these past three years has been nothing short of remarkable. The collective desire to continuously enhance our product offering while further improving our customer support has allowed us to expand into new markets and attract new clients across the globe.” Arran Coole, ASP’s co-founder and chairperson, commented:

“Jon is a natural leader and is someone who really gets this industry,” said Coole. “He and the ASP team have done a fantastic job, and through his dynamic and strategic approach to business, ASP will no doubt continue to go from strength-tostrength.”

Benjamin will be assisted by ASP’s senior leadership team that consists of the highly experienced Richard Sands – Client Services Director, Mark Towns – Sales & Business Development Director, Dan Pacitti – CTO, Rupert Jackson Cousin – CFO,

João Guerreiro – Head of Design, Ben Mooney – Product Manager, Stew Cunningham – Head of Customer Success, Katie Morris – Head of Marketing and Jamie Wallis, Head of Communications.

ASP recently launched their attendee growth services consultancy and are set to announce the roll-out of their innovative new event website platform Composer II, towards the end of 2023.