First Sight Media enhances live event and streaming services with with £35,000 investment

First Sight Media, celebrating its 30th year in 2023, reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-tier audio quality in its live event and streaming services with a £35,000 investment in Sennheiser’s cutting-edge Evolution Wireless Digital (EW-DX) microphone technology.

Richard Belcher, managing director of First Sight Media, expressed the significance of this investment, stating, “Good visual appearance relies on quality optical equipment, but none of this matters if audio quality falls short. Sennheiser’s new EW-DX range of audio capture tools sets a new standard, enabling us to scale quickly and improve field efficiency, resulting in superior audio quality.”

Part of the Evolution Wireless Digital family, the EW-DX wireless microphone system offers a scalable digital UHF system seamlessly integrating into First Sight Media’s live production work. Notable features include network readiness, in-device charging, 12-hour battery life, and adjustable bandwidth of up to 88 MHz, making EW-DX the ideal choice.

As champions of the ‘feed the beast’ concept in streaming content, First Sight Media is committed to elevating virtual event content and production to broadcast-quality levels. This investment underscores their dedication to excellence in audiovisual services.

“This investment future-proofs our technical capabilities and capacity,” Belcher affirmed. “Sennheiser is renowned for quality and innovation, and we firmly believe that by placing the best equipment in the hands of our skilled team, the results will speak for themselves.”