· New must-have free app will keep Festival-goers connected thanks to live Festival news, customisable personal line-ups and an interactive map

· For the first time ever, fans can access Worthy FM via the app providing information and entertainment for people at Glastonbury

· The free Official Glastonbury Festival app, powered by Vodafone is available to download free now for ios and Android

· As Glastonbury’s Official Connectivity Partner, Vodafone will boost its reliable, awarding winning network to the highest capacity ever and provide free charging for everyone at Worthy Farm

Vodafone, the Official Connectivity Partner of Glastonbury Festival, has launched a new mobile app for this year’s Festival, a must-have for fans at Worthy Farm.

The free Official Glastonbury Festival app, powered by Vodafone can be downloaded now from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. It contains a host of must-have features which will help keep Festival-goers at the iconic event connected to friends and family. For the first time ever, the app also has Worthy FM embedded so Festival-goers can listen on the go.

Festival-goers will never miss their favourite acts thanks to the personalised line-up feature and interactive map to help them navigate Worthy Farm, the home for one weekend to almost 100 stages that will host over 3,000 performances. Festival-goers can stay up to date with all the Festival news with access to live news stories and photo round ups from each day of the Festival.

The official app will host push notifications alerting users to announcements and live Festival updates. Via the app listeners can also access Worthy Farm FM, Glastonbury’s on-site radio station, providing essential information and entertainment for those travelling to and from the Festival as well as once they are on site.

Vodafone’s Connect & Charge tent will also keep Festival-goers powered-up and connected with free phone charging and WiFi available from 8am-10pm on Thursday through to Sunday – record opening hours for the charging tent at the Festival. Vodafone Connect & Charge is in the centre of the Glastonbury site, close to The Other Stage, The Glade and The Pyramid Stage, and you can find it using the interactive map in the app.

People will also have the option of purchasing fully charged mobile battery packs before and during the Festival which can be exchanged daily for a fully charged one at Vodafone’s Connect & Charge. For every pack purchased, Vodafone will donate a pre-loaded SIM card to a local charity in Somerset, offering Glastonbury-goers a way to give back to the community.

Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network will be boosted to the highest capacity ever, making it super reliable. With data consumption nearly doubling at the Festival from 2019 to 2022, fast and reliable connectivity is more important than ever. Vodafone predicts that this year more data than ever before will be consumed at the Festival.

Max Taylor, Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our partnership with Glastonbury has added another iconic British moment to our growing partnership portfolio. As the new Official Connectivity Partner we want to keep fans and Festival-goers more connected than before. We predict that people will be using even more data on site so boosting our reliable, award-winning network to its highest ever capacity is essential.”