Official Connectivity Partner of Glastonbury Festival, Vodafone, makes battery packs available to purchase before and during event

For every purchase Vodafone will donate a pre-loaded SIM card to local communities

Vodafone pledges to help 75,000 people and businesses in the South West cross the digital divide by end of 2025

Vodafone, Official Connectivity Partner of Glastonbury Festival, will keep ticket holders powered-up throughout the Festival by giving them the opportunity to purchase fully charged mobile battery packs before and during the event. For every pack purchased, Vodafone will donate a pre-loaded SIM card to a local charity in Somerset, offering Festival-fans a way to give back to the community.

As part of its Glastonbury partnership, Vodafone UK has pledged to help 75,000 local people and businesses to cross the digital divide, delivering social value of £4.5m for communities and businesses across Somerset by the end of 2025. This commitment is part of Vodafone’s everyone.connected campaign, which aims to give people the connectivity and skills needed to participate in an increasingly digital society. As well as distributing SIMs, the pledge will provide free digital skills support to individuals and help to digitally transform small businesses, through engagement with Vodafone’s Smart Living and V-hub platforms.

Glastonbury-goers can visit https://vodafone.seetickets.com to reserve their battery packs ahead of the Festival (£20 plus a £5 deposit) and collect them at the event from Vodafone’s “Connect & Charge” site (located near The Pyramid Stage). They can also be purchased on-site for the duration of the Festival. Attendees can ensure they have enough power to capture all their favourite music moments by returning daily to the ‘Connect and Charge’ site to exchange the packs for fully charged ones. Vodafone will also offer free charging throughout the event.

At the end of the Festival, fans can choose to return their pack and get a £5 deposit back, or simply keep it.

The packs are compatible with almost all mobile and personal tech devices and will take most back to full charge, with Festival-goers advised to bring their own charging cables to connect via USB or USB-C ports.

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Vodafone UK, said: “At Vodafone we have put tackling the digital divide at the very heart of our business and we know the vital role that connectivity plays in people’s lives. We’re delighted to launch our new initiative at Glastonbury and help drive real impact in the local area for both individuals and businesses.”

Vodafone became the Official Connectivity Partner of Glastonbury Festival in March 2023 and is set to deliver more network capacity to Worthy Farm than ever before. The partnership will see the launch of a brand-new Official Glastonbury Festival app, with free phone charging also offered to everyone on-site.

Meanwhile Vodafone customers have gained access to exclusive promotions and experiences at the Festival, as well as tickets for the sold-out event via its VeryMe Rewards programme.

Any Somerset-based charities who could benefit from receiving free connectivity, can visit www.vodafone.co.uk/mobile/everyone-connected/charities-connected to apply via Vodafone’s charities.connected initiative.