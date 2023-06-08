Top of Article

Professional business event venue, Telford International Centre, is challenging leading UK event organisers to ‘Come to your Senses’, as its new sensory marketing campaign stirs emotions through immersive ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) storytelling.

The ‘Come to your Senses’ campaign brings together professionally recorded ASMR audio, creative venue and destination photography, all in a bespoke branded coffee-table book with accompanying ear pods, to tell the targeted recipient an event-day story in just ten minutes. Planned as a direct mail initiative, these items were exquisitely packaged before being hand-delivered throughout the UK.

The senses play a crucial role in how we perceive and remember things. By appealing to multiple senses, a more immersive and memorable brand experience, that resonates with an audience, is created. ‘Come to your Senses’ was born out of a desire to bring this cutting-edge marketing approach to the venue industry, helping leading organisers visualise their event in the central UK venue.

Talking about the campaign, Telford International Centre’s head of brand, Mathew James comments: “Events are the ultimate culmination of all our senses, and sensory marketing is at the fore of successful campaigns, so there is an instant synergy between what we are doing and what our customers experience.

Telford International Centre’s head of brand, Mathew James

“Attendees demand to be wowed by what they see, hear, taste, smell and feel at a professionally organised event, and in turn we wanted to wow professional organisers by bringing to life those event senses in an appealing yet disruptive way. So, when someone listens to the Come to your Senses campaign audio alongside the images, they will have a spine-tingling experience of Telford International Centre as a professional event venue.”

At the end of the audio-visual spectacular potential customers are guided to a bespoke microsite where they discover more about Telford International Centre, the benefits of the venue and clear ‘calls to action’ for finding out more or booking a VIP venue site tour.

Mathew James continues: “Even so early on in the campaign we have had some incredible feedback and results, and we continue to carve-out a position in the industry for delivering innovation in large venue experiential marketing that positively helps our audiences. Stage two of the plan is to welcome targets for site tours, where we will yet further the sensory story, with a tantalising food and beverage experience.”

A digital version of the campaign has also just launched to allow more people to experience ‘Come to your Senses’, which can be found at www.cometoyoursenses.uk/welcome/.

Telford International Centre’s Come to your Senses Coffee Table Book



